Chuck Schumer Gets The Humiliation Of His Life After Attacking AT&T

At a press conference held on Wednesday, Chuck Schumer, the Democratic Senator from New York slammed AT&T just a few hours before they awarded 200,000 employees with bonuses. Schumer argued that the Republican tax reform bill will only increase corporations’ profits while doing nothing to benefit the average American worker.

“I love the example of AT&T,” Schumer contended. “Over the last ten years, AT&T has paid an average tax rate of eight percent a year. They have 80,000 fewer employees today than they had then.”

The New York Democrat added, “Tax breaks don’t lead to job creation. They lead to big CEO salaries and money for the very, very wealthy.”

After Republicans passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, AT&T publicly stated that they would be investing $1 billion dollars to pay special bonuses to 200,000 employees in the U.S., once the Republican tax bill was signed into law.

“If the President signs the bill before Christmas, employees will receive the bonus over the holidays,” AT&T revealed in a press release on Wednesday.

“Congress, working closely with the President, took a monumental step to bring taxes paid by U.S. businesses in line with the rest of the industrialized world,” said AT&T chief Randall Stephenson. “This tax reform will drive economic growth and create good-paying jobs.”

AT&T added in their statement, “Since 2012, AT&T has invested more in the United States than any other public company,” the company added. “Every $1 billion in capital invested in the telecom industry creates about 7,000 jobs for American workers, research shows.”

President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday, “The Tax Cuts are so large and so meaningful, and yet the Fake News is working overtime to follow the lead of their friends, the defeated Dems, and only demean. This is truly a case where the results will speak for themselves, starting very soon. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!”