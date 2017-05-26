Chris Murphy Points Finger At Trump For Manchester Attack, Makes Sickening Statement About US Terror Attack

In the latest act of liberal lunacy, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy appeared on CNN to blame President Trump’s rhetoric for the tragic attack in Manchester.

“The fact of the matter is, in many countries in Europe, England included, Muslims suffer a de-factor segregation, which sometimes allows for these perversions of Islam, this radicalization, to take root, and we have to make sure that we don’t allow that to happen here,” Murphy said.

“And so, many of us are worried about some of the rhetoric of the Trump administration, because we worry that combined with robust online recruitment, might end up in an attack like this happening in the United States,” he continued.

“We can never be 100% protected as a country, and, you know, we do need to remember here in the United States that there have only been on average a couple of people a year who are killed in terrorist attacks,” Murphy said. “You are much more likely, in this country, over the last ten years, to have been killed by a falling object than you are by terrorism.”

“So, I think we want to right-size the threat here in the United States while recognizing that we all need to step up our efforts to make sure that something like that doesn’t happen here,” Murphy said.