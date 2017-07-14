Chris Mathews Just Insulted Trump Voters In A Way That Can Never Be Taken Back

Liberals just can’t seem to grasp the fact that a good portion of the people in the United States supports President Donald Trump. To the tens of millions of Americans that voted for Trump, the “Russian collusion” scandal is absolutely absurd.

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews recently demonstrated just how clueless liberals are about rural states with the disgusting comment he made about voters from red states.

“Looks there’s—I think there’s clear evidence—textbook evidence for collusion,” Karin Jean-Pierre said in a segment. “But not only that the collusion actually led to obstruction of justice possibly, right? Because that’s what the President did. He fired—no, he fired—here’s the thing. Here’s the thing. If this was Hillary Clinton, we would already be going through impeachment—impeachment committees.”

That’s when Matthews turned his attention to John Brabender.

“John, I want to ask you something. You said that people out in the country aren’t focusing on this. I understand there’s still a lot of attitude against the establishment,” he said. “But if this were Chelsea and Hillary involved in this, you don’t think that that crowd out there in Ted Cruz country, in Utah, southern South Dakota, and those other countries represented there — in Wyoming, you don’t think they’d be going crazy and lighting bonfires at federal buildings.”

“That’s not the question. No, no, no,” Brabender shot back.

“You’d be livid,” Jean-Pierre shot back. “Their hair would be on fire. Screaming from the mountain tops. You guys would be screaming from the mountaintops if this was Hillary Clinton. Absolutely.”

Later in the segment, Matthews doubled down on his disturbing depiction of rural voters.

“You said that people out in the country aren’t focusing on this,” Matthews said. “I understand there’s still a lot of attitude against the establishment. But if this was Chelsea and Hillary involved in this, you don’t think that that crowd out there in Ted Cruz country, in Utah, southern South Dakota, and those other counties represented there — in Wyoming.”

