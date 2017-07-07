Chris Cuomo Threatens Innocent Citizen For Making Fun Of CNN, Look What Happens Next

CNN has uncovered the creator of the now-famous video showing Trump wrestling CNN. The man who created the clip made it for fun and never intended for it to be shared by the president, but they are still feeling the heat from the liberal network.

Though the man apologized profusely and removed all his content from the internet, CNN reportedly threatened to expose the man’s identity if he went back on his apology.

“CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change,” wrote CNN.

“Should CNN reveal name of Reddit user who made trump wrestling video? Had a lot of bigoted and hateful material on page and website,” tweeted CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

You can bet that if his name was exposed, liberals would do everything in their power to ruin his life. He would most likely get fired. But that didn’t slow them down.

“So the investigative team went back and found the guy who first created this, who took credit for it—and then here comes the remarkable part: he apologized. He apologized for having done this,” said CNN host Alisyn Camerota

“The reason that I think this is so notable is because this is a very full-throated, I think, genuine, honest apology. He has also asked that we not reveal his name or whereabouts and we at CNN are honoring that because he’s apologized and he thinks that he would then be in danger and at risk if other people knew his name,” she said.

“When exposed and identified, he then decided to apologize for multiple entries on his account that all to the same [unintelligble] of hate,” responded Cuomo.