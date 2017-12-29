China Tries To Play Behind Trump’s Back With North Korea, Gets Caught Instantly

Donald Trump recently called out China on twitter as they were caught “red handed” as Trump put it, engaging in illegal trade with the rouge nation.

American satillites used to keep an eye on that region of the globe spotted Chinese vessels trading oil with North Korean ships, which is in clear violation of sanctions placed on trading in the West Sea. Chinese ships have been spotted trading oil illegally with the North Koreans upwards of 30 different times since the end of October, the Chosun Ilbo reported Wednesday, citing South Korean government sources.

“Caught RED HANDED – very disappointed that China is allowing oil to go into North Korea. There will never be a friendly solution to the North Korea problem if this continues to happen!” Trump tweeted on December 28th.

The Trump administration has been heavily relying on China, North Korea’s biggest ally in the world, to pressure the rouge state into capitulating with international demands. The Chinese, North Korean alliance goes back to the Korean war when the two fought against the combined forces of the U.S. and South Koreans. The Chinese are the only nation even remotely friendly with the rouge state that is North Korea and therefore play a very pivotal role in seeking a peaceful solution to this problem.

While China has severed some trade ties with the country, Beijing has pushed back on some measured designed to keep North Korea in check.

China denies reports that it is trading with North Korea in violation of sanctions.

“The situation you have mentioned absolutely does not exist,” Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said Thursday, stressing China’s standard line that it has been fully implementing the punitive sanctions placed on North Korea for its repeated provocations.

U.S. intelligence is saying they have evidence of these illegal oil trade, China is claiming it never happened, we’ll have to see how this shakes out.