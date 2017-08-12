China Just Gave North Korea The Worst News Of Their Life

China has revealed that they will remain neutral if North Korea attacks the United States.

Although that is wonderful news for the United States, the large country still advised that it would still defend North Korea if we tried to “overthrow” Kim Jong Un and his regime. Global Times has reported on this.

According to Fox News, the U.S. has a great deal of support from allies when it comes to responding to hostility.

If North Korea continues to threaten America, Donald Trump has pledged to respond with “fire and fury like the world has never seen.” Although he has been criticized for his aggressive behavior, the President wonders if he has been “tough enough.”

Plans have already been devised for every possible scenario by U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis and other military leaders. Because China has promised to stay out of the fight if North Korea decides to attack, the playing field may have just opened up for Mattis and his crew.