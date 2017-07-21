CHILLING: Three Democratic Senators Praise Cop Killing Terrorist, You Know The First One Very Well

The liberals participating in the Women’s March and Black Lives Matter movements continue to prove that they are willing to accept anyone—including terrorists, murderers, and criminals. In fact, their willingness to support criminals is one of the primary reasons Americans many Americans refuse to support them. The woman they just celebrated is the perfect example of this.

Joanna Chesimard, who also goes by the name Assata Shakur, has been on the FBI’s most-wanted list for years. She is a convicted police murderer who escaped from prison and fled to Cuba to avoid a life sentence.

“On May 2, 1973, Chesimard, who was part of a revolutionary extremist organization known as the Black Liberation Army, and two accomplices were stopped for a motor vehicle violation on the New Jersey Turnpike by two troopers with the New Jersey State Police,” the FBI states. “At the time, Chesimard was wanted for her involvement in several felonies, including bank robbery. Chesimard and her accomplices opened fire on the troopers. One trooper was wounded and the other was shot and killed execution-style at point-blank range. Chesimard fled the scene but was subsequently apprehended. One of her accomplices was killed in the shootout and the other was also apprehended and remains in jail.”

In 1977, Chesimard was convicted of first-degree murder, assault and battery of a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to kill, illegal possession of a weapon, and armed robbery. After being sentenced to life in prison, she escaped to New Jersey and has been hiding in Cuba ever since.

That didn’t stop the Women’s March and Black Lives Matter protesters from wishing her a happy birthday on July 16th.

“Happy birthday to the revolutionary #AssataShakur! Today’s #SignOfResistance, in Assata’s honor, is by @Meloniousfunk.”

When reporters attempted to contact Sens. Kamala Harris, Dianne Feinstein, and Kirsten Gillibrand for comment, they received no response. All three of these women have promoted the march.

