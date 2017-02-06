The Chicago Thugs Who Tortured The Disabled Trump Supporter Just Received The Worst News Of Their Life

Last month, the country was shocked when a live video surfaced on Facebook of four black anti-Trump protesters torturing an 18-year-old student while screaming “f*ck Donald Trump!” and “f*ck white people!” Since their crime, the four criminals have been imprisoned on numerous charges committing a hate crime.

Daily Mail reported that the four young criminals complained to their lawyers about how unfair it is that they have received threats after their actions went viral.

“It is sad and unfortunate that many have commented on these young men and women without knowing all the facts,” Cook County Public Defender Amy Campanelli said after a hearing on Friday. “They have been denounced in the media before anything has been proven.”

Campanelli also tried to assert that the “sensationalized, pervasive media coverage” has corrupted the jury. Another lawyer for the defendants, Neil Toppel, cited an online poll that called for “public execution.”

“There was a posting that invited a Good Samaritan to publicly execute these defendants by law or if not by mob,” Toppel told reporters. “And said anybody that supports them should be executed as well.”

Though Judge Peggy Chiampas has banned cameras from the hearings, she was reported saying, “where is your sense of decency?” to the four defendants as she denied bail.