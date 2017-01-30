Cher Goes Full Psycho On Donald Trump: ‘YOU’RE GONNA SEE A HELL LIKE YOU NEVER DREAMT’

Well, it appears famous singer Cher is going head-to-head with Madonna in the race for the most outrageous celebrity reaction to Donald Trump’s presidency. In an interview with CNN, Cher revealed her motivation for participating in the March on Washington.

“Because I want to support the people now who will have no voice and that will be walked and stepped on and all of our rights will be taken away from us,” Cher commented. “We’ll go back to the fifties. If they have their way we’ll go back to a time where we didn’t have—we had no rights. And how can we go backwards? I can’t go backwards.”

Cher went on to claim that she is trying to help Trump supporters.

“I know what it’s like to have nothing,” she argued. “But that’s another thing. I feel bad for his supporters. I know the pain that they’re going through because I was very poor growing up and I know what it’s like to have no one care to have no one listen to you. So we’re marching for them too, they just don’t know it.”

“We have to come out and show them that we’re not whiners and we’re not crying, and that we’re going to make our presence known. I campaigned a lot and a lot of times with students, I said, ‘if you don’t exercise your right and responsibility, you’re gonna see a hell like you never dreamt. And you’re gonna lose your rights. Your rights that you take for granted.’ But they weren’t scared enough,” she concluded.

What do you think? Does Cher represent everything that is wrong with the liberal entertainment industry?