Chemical Gas Attacks Occur at Metro Stop-Three Year Old Girl Suffers Respiratory Damage

As terror attacks steadily increase one metro stop was attacked today, the details are still coming in:

Unknown attackers launched a tear gas attack on a train in Hamburg that reports say has injured at least six and affected 50 people and led to a massive police presence at the Hamburg train station.

At 6:55 pm Friday evening passengers on a train in Hamburg on the S-Bahn line 11 were subjected to a tear gas attack by two young men affecting 50 including a three-year-old girl.

Paramedics and police arrived on the scene to treat the passengers of the train for various ailments including respiratory