Chelsea Manning Insults Every Veteran With Disgusting Veterans Day Message

Chelsea Manning has a wonderful message for our entire armed forces that is successfully disrespectful, and ignorant at the same time.

“Want to support veterans!? Stop sending us overseas to kill or be killed for your nationalist fairy tales we can do better”

This is a common symptom of people outside the military, who feel the need to speak on the members of the military, they think that the armed service members are being sent to the deaths unwillingly to fight somebody else’s war, which is just false.

Members of the United States military see it as a great honor to be able to do what they do, they understand the inherent risks of the job, but they do it for U.S. citizens and citizens of the world to be able to enjoy and experience true freedom.

To paint a picture that they are just slaves who are ordered to go overseas and die for a cause we are not connected to is very disrespectful. When American soldiers were deployed in Afganistan and Iraq, was that a nationalist fairy tale? or was that counter terrorism efforts to help defend innocent civilians back home that were being targeted?

When is the last time the United States deployed troops for nationalistic purposes? The United States deploys troops to defend innocent people across the globe, no matter the region, race, or citizenship.

Want to support our troops? want to know what not to do? Tweet in a way that reduces the job of our military to killing or being killed. There is plenty the United States military does beside killing and getting killed, humanitarian efforts, peacekeeping efforts, building infrastructure, among other things.

This is the classic tweet of somebody very misinformed, but still wanting to grab some attention this Veteran’s day.