Chelsea Handler Wants To Do A Very Disgusting Thing With Trump’s A**

Chelsea Handler has once again tried to step into the realm of politics, and once again has embarrassed herself, this time in a much more childish way however. Mrs. Handler’s first foray into political comedy didn’t go so well.

“Every time I land in America, how much longer can these generals allow trump to cause so much damage? 25th amendment is there for a reason”. Handler posted to her Twitter yesterday. She legitimately has no clue what she is talking about. Generals in the U.S. Army would have no hand in impeaching Trump, as my father would say, “think before you speak”. She didn’t even bother to give a quick google search of the 25th amendment first?

Her newest “joke”, if you want to call it that, is in just as poor taste. Check out how twitter reacted, probably not the way she expected.

Early drinking again today, huh? — JWF (@JammieWF) October 16, 2017

Has Chelsea Handler always been this unhinged and unfunny?? 😬 — Tanya Milne (@freetoobject) October 16, 2017

You’re a strange, twisted and angry woman. — George Gootee (@Bluecatbug) October 16, 2017

Seek help. — Greeks for Trump (@panatsoglou) October 16, 2017

This shock value humor at the presidents expense is poorly written, in poor taste, and just plain unfunny. If you are so bad at making jokes that you need to resort to subpar, disgusting political humor, you might as well get a new line of work. Maybe Handler and George Lopez can go into business together outside of comedy, because both of their careers seem to be going downhill fast.

A lot of these so called “comedians” are viewing Trump as low hanging fruit if you will for joke material and not only is it not funny, but it’s very inappropriate. The mindset for a lot of these joke writers is that if they talk about Trump in an incendiary way in a joke, then it will be funny, but the American public has too much class and too good a sense of humor for that to work.

Sorry Mrs. Handler but you’re 0 for 2 on political jokes this week, maybe don’t try again though.