Chelsea Handler Refuses To Interview Melania Trump For Disgusting Reason

Chelsea Handler, a well-known comedian and outspoken liberal, has been very verbal about the fact that she does not intend to speak to President Trump or First Lady Melania Trump on her show. In a recent interview, Handler took these claims a step further when she decided to attack Melania in the most disgusting way ever.

When asked whether she intends to interview the first lady, Handler answers, “No, Melania? To talk about what? She can barely speak English.”

When asked about what she thought about the Trumps, she said, “Nothing. I don’t respect either of those people.”

On Saturday, Handler was on the streets of Park City for the second day of the Sundance festival, to lead the Women’s March on Main. The march included celebrities like Charlize Theron, Kristen Stewart, and John Legend.

When Handler was asked what she would say to President Trump if he were there, she said: “F*** off. I mean, gross. He is the grossest. Physically, emotionally, mentally. Those statues they made of him were accurate. I bet you that is what he looks like naked, with a little grape in between his legs.”

