Chelsea Handler Just Got Brutal Wakeup Call Of A Life Time After Launching Massive Attack On Ivanka

Chelsea Handler, who spent the last few months launching unwarranted and unnecessary attacks on the POTUS and Republicans in general, took things way too far when she attacked Ivanka Trump. Fox News reported on the incident which took place on her show where she was talking about the President’s view on Planned Parenthood with fellow Comedian Sarah Silverman and Cecille Richards.

“So far, the White House has been a total zero on women and women’s health,” Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards said, according to Fox News. She added that she has spoken to Ivanka personally about Planned Parenthood. “I think Ivanka’s job now is that she’s in charge of all women’s issues. This would be time to kind of step up.”

This caused Handler to wonder if Ivanka “has any influence at all” when it comes to advising her father, President Trump.

“The fact [Ivanka] doesn’t call him out…I know all women feel this way toward Ivanka right now, but I’m like, ‘You need to tell that f–king a–hole this is an unacceptable way to treat women; we’re moving backwards!” she said.

Silverman then jumped in to say that she feels “so dead inside when it comes” to politics these days.

“I feel so disheartened. I actually saw that [Ivanka] follows me on Twitter and I direct-messaged her and I was like, ‘This is your chance. You’re writing your life story here,’” she said.

The response was quick and conservatives wasted no time standing up for their own. Below are just a few of the tweets regarding the issue: