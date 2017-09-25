Chelsea Handler Calls Stacey Dash « Black White Supremacist », Wasn’t Ready For The Blast That Hit Back

Stacey Dash held nothing back when Chelsea Handler called her a ‘black white supremacist’ on national television.

Dash stated, “Myself, Ben Carson, Sheriff David Clarke are “white supremacists” in black skin. Is that it? Because we disagree with the liberal, Left agenda–a wealthy, white liberal celebrity gets to slander a brilliant and famous neurosurgeon, a respected man of the law, and me?”

She continued, “There’s an opportunity to invoke white privilege here somewhere, I’m sure. Wait, I forgot, that’s a title exclusive to conservatives only. Liberals love to embrace wealthy celebrities who in turn like to fashion downtrodden victims out of their fan base and remind them that they are under the heels of…well, wealthy white people like them.”

“How dare you assume I think white people are better than me or anyone that has my skin color? I expect that kind of trolling from ignorant social media comments; not from a supposedly sophisticated and enlightened comedienne and author,” Dash said.

Stacey Dash concluded, “Of course, I don’t believe whites are superior to blacks. I am neither superior nor inferior to anyone. You will not reduce me to existing as just a race. As I said before, you went for the low-hanging fruit. Maybe read my autobiography and about my childhood of being exposed to drugs, violence, and abuse while growing up in the Bronx. Does that make me “black” enough for you and anyone else who shares this judgmental and simplistic assessment of my beliefs?”

Way to stand up for yourself Stacey!