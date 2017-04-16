Chelsea Gets Slammed With Brick To The Face After Bashing Trump

In the past few months, Chelsea Clinton has shown just how bitter she is about her mother’s loss to President Donald Trump. Time and time again, the former First Daughter has taken to Twitter to vent about Trump—and it’s clear the American people are tired of it.

This week, Chelsea used the platform to criticize Trump for accidentally citing Iraq instead of Syria, calling the mistake “disturbing.”

Disturbing that Trump remembers what he ate (chocolate cake) – but not where he sent missiles (Syria, not Iraq as he says until corrected) https://t.co/FItavMaNCA — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) April 12, 2017

Twitter users were quick to call out the hypocrisy in her spiteful statement.

“@ChelseaClinton How many times did your mom say ‘I don’t recall’ before Congress?” @JuliaGulia809 tweeted.

“@HillaryClinton can’t remember what she did with 30000 emails, where she was for 13 hours during #Benghazi siege. @rushlimbaugh @seanhannity,” Eric Golub added.

“Kind of like the 33,000 emails your mother cannot recall deleting with BleachBit?” Frank Hodges fired back.

What do you think? Are you sick and tired of this liberal hypocrisy?