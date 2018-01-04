Chelsea Clinton Wishes A Happy New Year To The Church Of Satan, Look What Her Reason Is

Chealsea Clinton owes the American public some sort of explanation as she publicly wished a well known Satanic organization a “Happy New Year” Tuesday night.

This is going to sound like the start of a weird joke, but the parties in involved in the exchange with ended with Chealsea Clinton wishing the Church of Satan a “Happy New Year,” were the Church of Satan, Chrissy Teigen and Hooters, try to guess the punch line.

Chelsea Clinton tweeted, “In 2017, @ChurchofSatan and I were put in a few threads together, in 2018 it’s @Hooters. What a time to be alive Chrissy!”

To which the Church of Satan’s official twitter responded with “The never ending excitement over here is never ending.”

To which Chelsea Clinton responded “It’s been so long! Happy New Year!”

The Church of Satan describes their religious belief as such:

We are the first above-ground organization in history openly dedicated to the acceptance of Man’s true nature—that of a carnal beast, living in a cosmos that is indifferent to our existence. To us, Satan is the symbol that best suits the nature of we who are carnal by birth—people who feel no battles raging between our thoughts and feelings, we who do not embrace the concept of a soul imprisoned in a body. He represents pride, liberty, and individualism—qualities often defined as Evil by those who worship external deities, who feel there is a war between their minds and emotions.

Because of the weird exchange between Chelsea and the Church of Satan, many twitter users were questioning her religious beliefs. Of course Chelsea is denying the claims that she intentionally tweeted at the Church of Satan, but it definitely raises some eyebrows.

Twitter is a pretty easy app to use, Chelsea Clinton needs to stop tweeting at random, less than reputable, accounts.