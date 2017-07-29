Chelsea Clinton Tries To Bring Trump Down, Gets A Massive Wakeup Call Instead

On Wednesday, Chelsea Clinton took to Twitter to criticize Donald Trump and accuse him of being anti-LGBTQ for his transgender military ban. Apparently, she has forgotten that her own parents once made a controversial decision against the LGBTQ world as well.

“No. President Trump has consistently failed to support LGBT equal rights, dignity & safety in the U.S. & around world (e.g. Chechnya/Russia),” Chelsea wrote.

Twitter users didn’t let Chelsea off the hook for the comment.

“Trump was for gay marriage back when Daddy was signing DOMA and Mom insisted ‘it’s a sacred bond between a man and woman.’ #SpinFail,” Vince Gottalotta wrote.

Of course, he was referring to Clinton’s 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which denied federal benefits to married same-sex couples.

“What did your Mom & step-Dad ever do for #LGBT rights, Chelsea?” another Twitter user wrote. “Pretend to embrace them when they needed some votes?#MAGA#TRUMP #TransBan”

