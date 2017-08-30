Chelsea Clinton Slanders Ivanka Trump, Gets A Huge Wakeup Call From Fans

Despite their parents bitter rivalry during last year’s election, Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump have been friends for years. Chelsea decided to reveal how classless she really is this week when she turned on her old friend on Twitter. This did not end well for Chelsea.

The New York Times published a 2015 email exchange between President Trump’s business associate Felix Sater and lawyer Michael Cohen. The email claimed that Sater had made arrangements for Ivanka’s trip to Russia in 2006. Claims including a private stop at Vladamir Putin’s private office and even that Ivanka sat “in Putin’s private chair at his desk and office in the Kremlin.”

According to People.com, Ivanka responded to this by admitting that she took “a brief tour of Red Square and the Kremlin” in 2006 as a tourist. She said that she does not remember sitting in Putin’s chair, but says it’s possible she might have, adding that she has “never met President Vladimir Putin.”

Chelsea fired back on Twitter at her long time friend clearly meaning to throw shade.

She wrote, “Marc & I visited Russia as tourists in 2006-Tretyakov, Hermitage, Pushkin, Tolstoy’s home, Novodevichy, public parts of Kremlin & great food.”

Twitter users immediately shot down Chelsea for attempting to call out her “friend”:

You and your husband are both from criminal families…sad — We_Are_Trump (@We_R_Trump) August 29, 2017

Was that around the time your mom gave them 20% of our uranium? — Dan O'Brien (@danobrien1972) August 29, 2017

Of course you did, your family is pretty tight with the Russians. — Good Gravey (@GoodGravey) August 29, 2017

