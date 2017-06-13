Chelsea Clinton Does It Again, Runs Her Fat Mouth At Trump – Only This Time…

There is nothing Michelle Obama holds on more tightly to than her infamous school lunch plan. So you can imagine her disappointment when President Trump decided to reverse the failed legislation implementing her plan. His decision was based on the fact that the food being served was bland, lacking nutrition, expensive, and ultimately being rejected by students.

But that didn’t stop Chelsea Clinton from weighing in on the matter and bashing all Republicans in the process. On Friday, the former First Daughter took to Twitter to post some seriously unnecessary information.

“Research again confirms kids pay more attention in class & better retain what they’re taught when they’re not hungry,” Chelsea tweeted, along with an article from the New York Times.

It didn’t take long for her to engage in a heated debate with Americans who reminded her just how out of touch she really is with the general public and issues at hand.

