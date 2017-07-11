Chelsea Clinton Runs Her Fat Mouth At Trump, Ends Horribly For Her

At the G20 in Hamburg, Germany this past weekend, Ivanka Trump temporarily filled in for her father in a session—a relatively common practice among leaders at the G20.

When the liberal media attempted to attack Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel came to his defense. Trump later addressed the controversy himself on social media.

“When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat,” Donald J. Trump said. “Very standard. Angela M agrees!”

Trump then compared the media’s attacks on Ivanka to the way they cover Chelsea Clinton.

“If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother, as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!” he added.

Chelsea apparently felt compelled to write back with the following: “Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not.”

What do you think of this ‘controversy’?