Chelsea Clinton Panicking After Being Exposed Literally Stealing From Charity

Bill and Hillary Clinton have been in questionable legal standing ever since Bill was in the White House. Now, it appears that their daughter Chelsea is following in their footsteps.

Hillary found herself in serious hot water throughout her campaign for her questionable handling of the Clinton Foundation—a “charity” which many suspect is a pay-to-play scheme. Now, Chelsea’s role in the organization is coming to light, and it looks the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. She was apparently using donation money to fund her own interests.

Leaked Clinton emails reveal that Chelsea diverted a significant amount of money from the charity to pay for her own extravagant wedding. Those dollars were supposed to be spent on providing healthcare to people in need throughout the world.

In a January 2012 email, Bill’s former top aide Doug Band referred to Chelsea’s reckless spending, comments that, “The investigation into her getting paid for campaigning, using foundation resources for her wedding and life for a decade, taxes on money from her parents.”

In an email to John Podesta, Band said, “I hope that you will speak to her and end this. Once we go down this road…” The email also commented on Chelsea telling George W. Bush’s daughters about her spending, saying, “The Bush kid then told someone else who told an operative within the Republican Party.”

