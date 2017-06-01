Chelsea Clinton Learns Brutal Lesson After Running Her Fat Mouth At Trump

Ever since her mother was humiliated by her loss in the presidential election, Chelsea Clinton has been attacking Donald Trump every chance she gets. On Tuesday, she appeared on the “Today” show in an attempt to discredit him once more.

During her interview, Chelsea tried to justify being a vocal critic of the president in the past few months, telling co-host Savannah Guthrie she found a voice during the campaign.

“Well, last year when I was campaigning for my mom—I think really up until my due date with Aidan and then being on the stage at the convention so proud to support her there just a few weeks after he was born—I did so many events for my mom. And I had a chance to share my thoughts publicly in those forums. I did lots of interviews. And now I continue to share my views after the inauguration,” she said.

“I don’t think what I say today is any different than what I would say had I been asked similar questions on similar issues kind of on the stage,” she continued. “But certainly, I think we all have a responsibility to not stay silent now. I think we all have to speak up and use whatever platforms we have now and certainly, social media is part of that.”

Of course, Clinton’s comments didn’t sit well with the American public, who are tired of the Clintons blaming everyone but themselves for Hillary’s loss.