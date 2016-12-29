What The Cheesecake Factory Did To These Policemen Will Make You Want Boycott Them RIGHT NOW

According to recent reports, The Cheesecake Factory at the Tacoma Washington Mall kicked 6 police officers out of their restaurant on Tuesday, after the general manager told the officers firearms were not allowed in the restaurant—even for uniformed police officers.

Miriam Nichols, one of the six disrespected officers, took to social media to share her story.

“I am local law enforcement and 5 co-workers and I were told to leave by the general manager, Will, of your Tacoma Mall location because 3 of us were wearing our badge, gun and were visibly identifiable as on-duty law enforcement. We were told the guns are not allowed whether you are law enforcement or not, they are not welcome,” Nichols wrote on The Cheesecake Factory’s page. “Everyone in our party was extremely upset at the lack of support we received at this location. One of our group members informed her husband immediately contacted the establishment and was eventually routed to Will, who told him that corporate has a strict no gun policy and that no person carrying a firearm, to include on duty law enforcement, we’re not welcome to eat there. When we walked in, no one in our group saw any sign that said no firearms allowed.”

The Cheesecake Factory replied to Nichols’ Facebook post with the following: “Miriam, our policy is to allow uniformed and identified law enforcement officials to possess their service weapons on our premises. To the extent that there was a miscommunication of our policy, we sincerely apologize.”

A general manager should be fully aware of all company policies including firearms on the premises. It’s clear that Will used his ‘authority’ on actual ‘authority’ as a power move or a protest.

Cheesecake Factory advertises to be a gun-free zone.