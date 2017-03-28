She Was Charged With Welfare Fraud… But When You See Who Her Husband Is You Will Be Furious

For years, our country’s welfare system has been riddled with fraud and abuse. It’s been frustrating for hardworking American taxpayers to watch the government refuse to take a stand even when abuse runs rampant. Those who take advantage of our welfare system deserve to see consequences for their actions.

Take a look at Helen Agbapuruonwu, for instance. Agbapuruonwu allegedly collected more than $100,000 in taxpayer-funded welfare benefits, cashing in her monthly checks while her husband brought in millions of dollars as a Washington, D.C. attorney. Fidelis Agbapuruonwu, her husband, was earning $1.5 million per year from his law practice, working for the prestigious Mayer Brown Law Firm. In 2001, he was even awarded the Paul and Daisy Soros Fellowship award.

When authorities investigated Agbapuruonwu over the course of six months, they discovered she had been collecting Medicaid and food stamps for the past six years. Not surprisingly, her husband—who is of Nigerian descent—lost his job after the incident. After the investigation began, he fled the United States and is now somewhere in Africa.

Agbapuruonwu’s defense attorney refused to comment on the felony welfare fraud case. She is not disclosing her husband’s whereabouts.

“We hope it sends a message that if you are taking public assistance it’s truly intended for those in need, and we’re committed to ensuring those who need the most help receive it,” Ashley Savage, Arlington County Police spokeswoman said of the investigation.

This is just one of many similar welfare fraud cases in our country. Are you happy to see authorities cracking down on these criminals?