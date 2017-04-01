Chaos Erupts After Undocumented Immigrant Bragging About Filing Taxes Goes Viral

This week, an illegal immigrant student from Arizona State University sparked a heated debate on social media after posting her tax forms on Facebook. Determined to show that she paid taxes, Belen Sisa also admitted that she and her family are here illegally.

“MYTHBUSTER: I, an undocumented immigrant, just filed my taxes and PAID $300 to the state of Arizona,” she wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “I cannot receive financial aid from the state or federal government for school, I cannot benefit from unemployment, a reduced healthcare plan, or a retirement fund. I think I’m a pretty good citizen. Oh and there are MILLIONS just like me who pay into a system they will never receive anything from. Wanna tell me again how I should be deported, contribute nothing and only leech off this country while the 1% wealthiest people in this country steal from you every day? How about you show me yours Donald J. Trump? #HereToStay.”

Sisa is currently protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program created by President Obama, but she shouldn’t have been surprised that not everyone was inspired by her message.

She has been in American since she was six-years-old when her parents overstayed their visas from Argentina. Her Facebook reveals that she is not a political activist and a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders.