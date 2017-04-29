Celebrity Goes Right After Barron Trump And Threatens To…

Wealthy liberal celebrities seem to be having the hardest time of anyone getting over the fact that Hillary Clinton lost the election to President Donald Trump. They’ve used awards ceremonies to bash Trump and things only seem to be getting worse.

Now, liberal comedian Kathy Griffin has started mocking 11-year-old Barron Trump in her act. During an appearance in Boston on Wednesday, Griffin commented that the fourth grader was “dead behind the eyes.”

Just one month after Trump won the election, Griffin announced that she would be making Barron one of her biggest targets.

“You know a lot of comics are going to go hard for Donald, my edge is that I’ll go direct for Barron,” Griffin said. “I’m going to get in ahead of the game.”

This is just pathetic. Clearly, Griffin is too afraid to target President Trump, so she’s attacking his minor son instead. I guess we shouldn’t be too surprised; Griffin is best friends with Rosie O’Donnell, who was widely criticized earlier this year for calling Barron autistic.

What do you think? Is this type of behavior absolutely unacceptable?