Celebrities React To Trump’s Decision On U.S. Military Transgenders… This Is Even Worse Than You Could Imagine

After President Donald Trump made the controversial announcement that transgender Americans will no longer be allowed to serve in the U.S. military, liberal celebrities took to Twitter to express their outrage.

Yesterday morning, Trump tweeted the following: “After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you”

The reaction of Hollywood was characteristically unhinged.

I'm starting to think they don't know what these letters actually stand for. https://t.co/ieznVV5Gio — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 26, 2017

After consultation with our staff, here is our current statement regarding @POTUS's transgender service tweets. "F**K YOU." — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 26, 2017

Well, at least Trump isn't announcing major policy change on twitter. Oh, wait… pic.twitter.com/48SV7QQ8aL — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 26, 2017

Not allowing transgender people to serve in military,DT again shows astounding ignorance & bigotry. Simply put:DT is a hateful human being. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 26, 2017

