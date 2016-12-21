This Is How We Celebrate A ‘Merry Christmas’… Sheriff Clarke Destroys Hillary Just In Time For The Holidays

Throughout his campaign and beyond, Sheriff Clarke has been one of Donald Trump’s biggest and most vocal supporters. Clarke has been a key player in pushing back on the anti-police rhetoric in this country and Trump’s promise to defend our nation’s law enforcement has been a breath of fresh air. Now that Trump was officially voted in by the Electoral College, Clarke has a very important message for Hillary.

“Boy, does it feel good to say ‘Merry Christmas’ and not feel bashful about it,” Sheriff Clarke rejoiced. “You know, this political correctness that we’ve been under, this country’s been under—this siege for the last eight years has been horrendous. You had to go around and, you know, say ‘Happy Holidays’ so you don’t offend anybody.

He then criticized Clinton for trying to blame her loss on anything but her own actions.

“She’s why she lost. But of course, with her it’s always somebody else’s fault,” he argued. “Accepts no responsibility. Slept during most of the campaign. Every time you turned around, she was reported to be taking a nap. Well, she’s going to have plenty of time to nap now, isn’t she?”

