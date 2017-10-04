CBS Exec Shows No Sympathy For Vegas Victims Because They Are Republicans, Gets Hit With The Worst News Of Her Life

Hayley Geftman-Gold, one of CBS’ top lawyers, took to Facebook to declare that she was “not even sympathetic” to the victims involved in the Route 91 Harvest Festival massacre because “country music fans often are Republican.” CBS announced shortly after that they were firing Geftman-Gold in response to her disgusting comments.

Of course, she released an apology, but her vulgar words forever linger:

A @CBS legal exec thought the Las Vegas victims had it coming. pic.twitter.com/YjeSyAox59 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 2, 2017

She clearly isn’t sorry and meant what she said by the looks of it:

Geftman-Gold’s attorney, Carrie A. Goldberg, stated that Hayley has been “bombarded by online death threats” and insisted that people “show more love and support to survivors and loved one” instead of “creating more violence.”

Well Hayley Geftman-Gold, you asked for it.

SHE'S FIRED: So glad CBS fired Hayley Geftman-Gold, who said she has no sympathy for the Las Vegas victims.#LasVegas #HayleyGeftmanGold — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) October 2, 2017

No sympathy for her.

Did she get what she deserved?