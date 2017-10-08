Caught On Camera: History Professor Runs Her Dirty Mouth At Trump, Claiming He’s Responsible For Vegas Shooting [VIDEO]

A University of Nevada-Las Vegas assistant professor Tess Winkelmann was caught on camera telling her History 407 students that our President Donald Trump is somewhat at fault for the Las Vegas Massacre that took place on Sunday night.

The video posted on Campus Reform shows Winkelmann saying, “When he got elected, I told my classes three semesters ago, some of us won’t be affected by this presidency, but others are going to die. Other people will die because of this. And we’ve seen this happen, right?” She continued, “I don’t know whether these events would have inevitably happened whether or not he got elected, but he has the same rhetorical powers every president has, to encourage or discourage, right? So far, all he has done is to encourage violence.”

She claimed that Trump has waged war against North Korea, stating “words, especially coming from someone who is the president, have consequences.”

One UNLV student told the Campus Reform what the teacher had said during class:

Another student expressed:

They also revealed that the “professor had previously made comments in opposition to Trump.”

Take a look at the video below:

