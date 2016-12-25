Carl Paladino Under Fire For Calling Michelle Obama A Gorilla

According to recent reports, former gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino has come under liberal fire for making a racist remark about first lady Michelle Obama in a Buffalo alt-weekly. Paladino, who served as an honorary co-chair of Donald Trump’s campaign, was surveyed by Artvoice about his hopes for 2015. In a response to a question about who should “so away,” Paladino stated, “I’d like (Michelle Obama) to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.”

His statement also criticized President Obama for being a “lazy ass president.” Paladino’s remarks in the survey also targeted President Obama directly, with the former gubernatorial candidate wishing he “contracts mad cow disease” and “dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret.”

In 2010, Paladino won the Republican primary for governor. But his remarks drew a rebuke from Trump’s team and backlash from officials in New York—some of who demanded he give up his seat on the school board.

On Friday, the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization held a news conference calling on Paladino to step down. Democratic officials publically condemned his remarks, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo called his remarks “racist, ugly and reprehensible.”

“His remarks do not reflect sentiments or opinions of any real New Yorkers and he has embarrassed the good people of the state with his latest hate-filled rage,” Cuomo said in a statement.

Paladino introduced Trump at campaign rallies across the state ahead of New York’s April primary. He has since remained in contact with Trump’s transition team and traveled to Trump Tower to meet with the president-elect earlier this month. In a statement, Trump’s team spoke out against Paladino’s remarks.

“Carl’s comments are absolutely reprehensible, and they serve no place in our public discourse,” the statement read.

Paladino stood behind his comments, insisting they were humorous and had “nothing to do with race.”

“And yes, it’s about a little deprecating humor which America lost for a long time,” Paladino said of his response. “Merry Christmas and tough luck if you don’t like my answer.”