He Can’t Hide Now: Kevin Spacey Accused By TV News Anchor To Have Sexually Assaulted Her Son LAST YEAR

Heather Unruh, a former Boston TV news anchor, held a press conference on Wednesday where she shared her son’s allegation of sexual assault against Kevin Spacey.

Heather Unruh who was an award-winning journalist while working at the ABC-affiliated television station WCVB until 2016, took the podium with her daughter and her lawyer Mitchell Garabedian, and described how her son felt comfortable now coming forward with his allegation after so many others have against Weinstein and Spacey.

“I have wanted to say something for a very long time, especially moments like when Kevin Spacey has the honor of hosting something like the Tony Awards and is celebrated as a man and an actor,” said Unruh, who initially took to Twitter on Oct. 13 to say that Spacey “assaulted a loved one.”

“The climate in this country is changing. There’s a shift,” she said. “There is less victim-blaming going on now. I was really emboldened by the victims in the Harvey Weinstein case. They were astonishingly brave women and they’ve come out in such large numbers and it sparked a lot of conversation in our house about it being the right time.”

In July of 2016, her 18-year-old son, she says, was sexually assaulted by Spacey inside the Club Car Restaurant on Nantucket. He was not of legal drinking age but told Spacey he was, who continued to buy him drink after drink until the young man was drunk.

“My son was a starstruck, straight 18-year-old young man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator or that he was about to become his next victim,” she said. “When my son was drunk, Spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him.”

Unruh made it clear her son did not give consent and called Spacey’s actions a criminal act.

“Spacey stuck his hand inside my son’s pants and grabbed his genitals,” she said through tears. “My son’s efforts to shift his body to remove Spacey’s hand were only momentarily successful. My son panicked, he froze. He was intoxicated.”

This is absolutely disgusting how Spacey preys on young men. He is a sick man who gets young, naive men drunk and takes advantage of them sexually, Spacey needs help badly, or maybe just some time in prison.