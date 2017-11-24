HE CAN’T ESCAPE NOW: Two Other Women Accuse Al Franken Of Groping Them

More news is coming out about the disgraced Senator Al Franken as two more women come forward alleging that he touched their butts, what a creep. These are the third and fourth such allegations against Franken in the past week.

Of course by now everybody is aware of the photo that has surfaced of Franken inappropriately touching Leeann Tweeden, a radio host without her consent during a 2006 USO tour. On Monday, Lindsay Menz accused Franken of groping her at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010.

The two women came forward with accusations anonymously and claimed that had no knowledge of other accusations, the two women had eerily similar stories. In a statement to HuffPost, Franken said, “It’s difficult to respond to anonymous accusers, and I don’t remember those campaign events.”

The women gave their testimony’s anonymously for fear of being harassed online, one of the women claimed that Franken groped her while they posed for a photo together in 2007.

“My story is eerily similar to Lindsay Menz’s story,” the first woman said. “He grabbed my buttocks during a photo op.”

The second woman told HuffPost that Franken cupped her butt with his hand at a 2008 Democratic fundraiser in Minneapolis, then suggested the two visit the bathroom together. She spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear that the allegation could affect her position at work.

“My immediate reaction was disgust,” the second woman said. “But my secondary reaction was disappointment. I was excited to be there and to meet him. And so to have that happen really deflated me. It felt like: ‘Is this really the person who is going to be in a position of power to represent our community?’”

“I can categorically say that I did not proposition anyone to join me in any bathroom,” Franken told HuffPost.

Franken is absolutely disgusting and it’s time the democrats stop defending him.