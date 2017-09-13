California’s New Sick Ordinance: $1,000 A Month To Gang Members To “Remain Peaceful”

Sacramento, California recently passed an ordinance that rewards known gang members $1,000 a month salary to ‘remain peaceful’ and not kill anymore people.

Really California?

According to BlueLivesMatter,

In 1995, a California Department of Justice study reported that 60% of the 20,000 members of the 18th Street Gang in Southern California are illegal. This stat is 25-years-old, so you can only imagine what heights the numbers have soared to now.

Does appeasement only lead to rebellion eventually?

They have clearly lost their minds.

Do you support California using your hard-earned money for these thugs?