California Wants To Threaten To Jail Anyone Who Doesn’t Use Transgender Pronouns

California is in the process of passing a bill that will threaten to throw anyone in jail who doesn’t call a transgender person by the gender they want to be called. It has already passed state senate and is currently going through Assembly.

Currently this requirement is limited to nursing homes and intermediate-care facilities. Those who refuse “to use a transgender resident’s preferred name or pronouns” could be fined $1,000 or go to Prison for a year.”

Greg Burt of the California Family Council fought back against the bill. Burt testified, “How can you believe in free speech, but think the government can compel people to use certain pronouns when talking to others? This is not tolerance. This is not love. This is not mutual respect. True tolerance tolerates people with different views. We need to treat each other with respect, but respect is a two-way street. It is not respectful to threaten people with punishment for having sincerely held beliefs that differ from your own.”

State Senator Scott Weiner, the man in the photo above and the founder of the bill, has argued against religious freedom. “Everyone is entitled to their religious view. But when you enter the public space, when you are running an institution, you are in a workplace, you are in a civil setting, and you have to follow the law,” said Weiner.

It is “pretty unlikely that, if this law is enacted, such prohibitions would be limited just to this [nursing home] scenario,” argued UCLA First Amendment scholar Eugene Volokh. Does this rule set a whole new standard on our First Amendment, Freedom of Speech?