Buzzfeed Editor Bluntly Claims: “All I Want For Christmas Is Full Communism Now”, Gets A Huge Wakeup Call

A popular science editor at Buzzfeed UK recently garnered some attention as she made some interesting remarks about communism.

“All I want for Christmas is full Communism now,” editor Kelly Oakes tweeted — before locking down her account after it was picked by right-wing media and the always ferocious James Woods.

A Buzzfeed spokesperson declined to comment on the tweet. Oaks, the woman in question, who doesn’t publish anything in the U.S. did no immediately reply when asked for comment.

People responding to Oaks tweet let her know if she wasn’t aware, the communism is responsible for the deaths of over 100 million people in countries like the former Soviet Union, China and countries in the French Indo-China region like Cambodia and north Vietnam.

Communism has been nothing but trouble for humanity. It is the crutch of the poor class that when things aren’t going their way it’s because the system is working against them not themselves not working, and everybody need to be equal despite how hard they work, everybody needs to start at the same place. Life wasn’t meant for us all to start at the same place. There are some who work harder than others, have better ideas than others, can shine brighter than others, and communism combats that in an effort to keep everybody the same.

This is not the first time Buzzfeed has had a weird run in with communism, as in November, BuzzFeed reporter Blake Montgomery blasted a White House proclamation memorializing victims of Communism and tweeted out his belief that the term “victims of Communism” was just dog whistle and a “white nationalist talking point.”

It was quickly deleted but not after the damage was done.

“I didn’t mean in any way to diminish the many real victims of communism, and my tweet was a bad misintrepretation [sic] of the president’s declaration. I’ve deleted it,” he wrote. “I cover white nationalists, and they use that language a lot, which is why I made that very dumb mistake.”

Dumb is a good word for it. Should Buzzfeed stop talking about communism already? I think it’s been proven to not work.