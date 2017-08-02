BUSTED: New Handwritten Note Proves Obama’s Huge Lie About Hillary’s Emails

A series of handwritten FBI notes have confirmed that Barack Obama and his administration’s White House counsel were directly involved in deliberations over the release of Hillary Clinton emails in spring of 2015.

“Pat Kennedy (early May ’15) calls interagency MTG (meeting) re: scheduled release by JAN ’16, asking quick turnarounds – WH Counsel, CIA, etc…OSD, DNI, NSC and (redacted),” the notes read, according to Fox News.

The notes lay out the case from the perspective of FBI agents investigating it, and the reference to Counsel is the earliest confirmation of White House involvement we have seen yet.

This evidence comes after the White House attempted to put as much distance between Obama and the Clinton email scandal as possible. In March 2015, Obama claimed he had only learned that Clinton was using a private email server from the media.

“The same time everybody else learned it, through news reports,” Obama said.

But emails written that same day from Clinton aide Cheryl Mills to Clinton Campaign Chairman John Podesta tell a different story.

“We need to clean this up. He has emails from her — they do not say state.gov,” she wrote.

The newly released notes, which come from an interview with a State Department employee, also show how the department’s No. 3 at the time, Patrick Kennedy, tried to convince an FBI agent to change the classification of the Clinton emails, arguing they did not contain sensitive information. In September of 2015, Kennedy and the State Department denied the charge in an interview with Fox News.

