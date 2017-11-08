BUSTED: NASA Accidentally Destroys Every Climate Change Advocate By Exposing Massive Truth Behind Antartica

According to a new study by NASA, Ancient underground streams of heated rock, called a mantle plume, might be an explanation for the instability of Antarctica’s western ice sheet, which is melting at a fairly rapid rate.

Scientists have been debating whether or not mantle plume could be responsible for western Antarctica’s instability, recent studies have shown some evidence of the claim, but some are still skeptical.

“I thought it was crazy,” Hélène Seroussi, the study’s co-author and scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in a release.

“I didn’t see how we could have that amount of heat and still have ice on top of it,” Seroussi said in a statement.

NASA has said that Seroussi’s study has provided evidence of geothermal activity underneath the world largest ice sheet, but scientists were still seemingly more worried about future global warming’s effects on the ice sheet.

NASA glaciologist Eric Rignot said western ice sheet collapse is “unstoppable” and could dramatically raise sea levels.

Mantle Plume’s are rivers of thin or melted rock that makes it’s way up towards earths surface and heats the crust above it, creating lakes and rivers of melted water underneath the massive ice sheet. Seroussi’s study showed a mantle plume pushes 150 milliwatts per square meter of heat up towards the ice sheet. That’s about two to three times the heat flux of regions of the world without volcanic activity.

A 2014 University of Texas study found western Antarctica was a literal hotbed for geothermal heat. Researchers concluded that “large areas at the base of Thwaites Glacier are actively melting in response to geothermal flux consistent with rift-associated magma migration and volcanism.”

The following year, a team of U.S. scientists confirmed in a study, the large amount of geothermal heat beneath the ice sheet, “The high geothermal heat flux may help to explain why ice streams and subglacial lakes are so abundant and dynamic in this region,” the study found.