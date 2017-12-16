BUSTED: Feminist Lawyer Offered Money To Trump Sexual Harassment Accusers For Public Accusations

A high-profile feminist attorney promised two of Donald Trump’s accusers that they would be taken care of financially if they made claims that Trump sexually harassed them in the last months of the 2016 presidential election.

Lisa Bloom, who represented four Trump accusers – two of whom came forward, told the women accusing Trump that she could arrange for them to appear on paid television shows where they would tell their fake stories, two of her clients told The Hill.

The California based attorney told one of the women, who ultimately decided against coming forward, that a donor was willing to shell out as much as $750,000 for the accusation and promised another woman a donor agreed to pay off her mortgage, according to contractual documents, emails and text messages reviewed by The Hill.

In text conversations, the lawyer also states that a pro Clinton PAC might also be willing to shell out money for these fake testimonies.

Bloom, who has represented sexual harassment accusers as well as disgraced alleged sexual abuser Harvey Weinstein, acknowledged accepting donations on behalf of her clients in order to provide for their security and relocation, in a statement to The Hill.

“Donors reached out to my firm directly to help some of the women I represented,” Bloom said.

She further conceded her firm does take a 33 percent commission when arranging a paid media appearance on behalf of a client.

“Our standard pro bono agreement for legal services provides that if a media entity offers to compensate a client for sharing his or her story we receive a percentage of those fees,” she said. “This rarely happens. But, on occasion, a case generates media interest and sometimes (not always) a client may receive an appearance fee.”

These accusations against Trump are politically motivated, Democrats are taking advantage of this #metoo culture where women are coming forward with their stories, by planting fake stories in an effort to score political points, sad.