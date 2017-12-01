BUSTED: Elizabeth “Fauxcahontas” Warren’s Other Lie About Her “Past” Has Been Uncovered

Elizabeth Warren, the Democratic senator from Massachusetts is in trouble again after new allegations surface surrounding her ancestry. Apparently, the recipes in her Cherokee Cookbook have all been plagiarized from from the New York Times and other publications.

Radio talk show host Howie Carr released damning evidence that appears to confirm that Mrs Warren’s recipes weren’t handed down from generation to generation, they were picked up in the newspaper.



Elizabeth Warren’s credibility first came into question when it was revealed that she has put on her college application to Harvard that she was Native American despite there being no evidence of the claim.

The 1984 cookbook Pow Wow Chow was edited by Mrs Warren’s cousin, Candy Rowsey and is billed as a collection of recipes from the Five Civilized Tribes.

But it appears that at least three of the five recipes featured in the book were fakes, according to an investigation by Mr Carr.

‘When I was chef at Le Pavilion it enjoyed a considerable esteem in America, and the owner, Henri Soule, had one particular specialty that he would ask to have prepared for his pet customers. The dish was a great favorite of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor and Cole Porter,’ wrote chef Pierre Franey in an article syndicated by the New York Times News Service on August 22, 1979.