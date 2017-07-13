BUSTED: Chelsea Clinton Caught Red Handed Stealing

Chelsea Clinton is facing a federal lawsuit over her children’s book, “She Persisted,” after an upstate New York author came forward with claims that she stole from him.

On Thursday of last week, Christopher Janes Kimberley filed a lawsuit against the former Secretary of State and Penguin Random House for copyright infringement. He is seeking up to $150,000 in compensation.

Kimberley claims he pitched his children’s book, “A Heart is the Part That Makes Boys And Girls Smart” to Jennifer Loja, the president of Penguin Young Readers U.S., four years ago. But instead of choosing to publish his book, the writer believes Loja passed his idea over to Clinton.

“I am in disbelief,” Kimberley told the New York Post.

Clinton’s “She Persisted” was published in May of this year and is now on the New York Times best seller list. In April, Kimberley filed a cease and desist order to stop more of the books from being published. In his filing, Kimberley claims that three of the same quotes from his book appear in Clinton’s and are also accompanied by similar illustrations.

“The appearance of impropriety is striking,” the lawsuit claims.