BUSTED: Al Franken DIDN’T Admit All Of The Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him, Here’s What Dems Don’t Want You To Know

So I guess the one thing about the Al Franken allegations that Democrats have been able to hang their hats on is the fact that Al Franken “admitted” to everything, well maybe according to those ridiculous standards, he isn’t such a saint.

It turns out the only allegation Franken is willing to admit to is the one where he is proven guilty with photographic evidence, what a guy right?

.@LeeannTweeden writes, "You…grabbed my breasts while I was sleeping and had someone take a photo of you doing it, knowing I would see it later, and be ashamed." The only person who should be ashamed in this photo is @SenFranken pic.twitter.com/sjHpwC9HKL — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) November 16, 2017

Tweeden, the woman in the picture, said prior to this photo, Franken insisted that they practice a kissing scene that he had written into one of their skits, she said she expected the play scene to end before the kiss, but Franken had another idea.

“He came at me and we did the line and he came at me and before you know it you get close and he just put his hand on the back of my head and he mashed his face against — it happened so fast — he mashed his lips against my face and stuck his tongue in my mouth so fast,” she said at a press event on Thursday. And all I can remember is that his lips were really wet and it was slimy and in my mind I called him Fish Lips the rest of the trip because that’s just what it reminded me of.

“I pushed him off with my hands and I remember I almost punched him because every time I see him now my hands clench into fists and I said ‘If you ever do that to me again, I won’t be so nice about it the second time,’” Tweeden said.

Franken has been vague when addressing that accusation from Tweeden, only saying that he doesn’t remember the alleged assault the same way she does.

“While I don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit as Leeann does, I understand why we need to listen to and believe women’s experiences,” Franken said in a lengthy statement on Thursday. That is the only statement Franken has given about the issue, what a gross man.