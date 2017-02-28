Bush Shocks Nation After Finally Coming Forward And Breaking His Silence On Trump

Former President George Bush shocked the nation on Monday when he defended the importance of the media and implementing “welcoming” immigration policies in an interview with NBC.

Bush appeared on “Today” to promote a new book of military portraits. He was asked about a wide range of Trump controversies, and specifically about the travel ban. Trump is expected to introduce a new, similar order this week while his original one remains on hold.

“I am for an immigration policy that’s welcoming and upholds the law,” Bush commented. “I think it’s very important for all of us to recognize one of our great strengths is for people to be able to worship the way they want to or not worship at all. A bedrock of our freedom is the right to worship freely.”

He also reinforced comments made from Nation Security Adviser H.R. McMaster about the use of the phrase “Islamic terrorism.”

“People who murder the innocent are not religious people,” Bush argued. “They want to advance an ideology. And we have faced those kind of ideologies in the past.”

Bush, who had remained silent of many of these issues until yesterday, was also asked to comment on Trump’s conflicts with the media.

“I consider the media to be indispensable to democracy,” Bush responded. “That we need an independent media to hold people like me to account. Power can be very addictive. And it can be corrosive.”

Finally, Bush addressed our relationship with Russia, noting that we “need answers” about its relationship with members of our current administration.

