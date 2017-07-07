Burka-Clad Muslim Leader Launches “Jihad” Against Donald Trump

According to reports, Linda Sarsour, a prominent Women’s March Leader with ties to Hamas, has called for a “jihad” against President Trump. While addressing the 54th Annual Islamic Society of North America Convention this past weekend, Sarsour spent 22 minutes attacking the Trump administration and calling on the Muslim community to unite against the white house.

“Why, sisters and brothers, why are we so unprepared? Why are we so afraid of this administration and the potential chaos that they will ensue on our community?” she asked.

“I hope that when we stand up to those who oppress our communities, that Allah accepts from us that as a form of jihad,” Sarsour said.

“We are struggling against tyrants and rulers not only abroad…but here in the United States of America, where you have fascists and white supremacists and Islamophobes reigning in the White House,” she continued. “When I wake up in the morning, and I remember who is sitting in the White House, I am outraged.”

That’s when she urged Muslims to refuse to ‘assimilate’ into America.

“Our number one and top priority is to protect and defend our community. It is not to assimilate and to please any other people in authority,” she said. “And our top priority … is to please Allah and only Allah.”

Sarsour’s address was delivered in front of the nation’s largest Islamic advocacy group, one which has deep ties to extremism.