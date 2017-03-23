Bulldog Trey Gowdy Pulls Carpet From Under Obama Officials [VIDEO]

On Monday, Rep. Trey Gowdy questioned FBI Director James Comey as he testified before the House Intelligence Committee. Gowdy wasted no time grilling Comey about who identified former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn as the U.S. citizen recorded talking with Russia Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Comey explained that only a handful of individuals have the authority to unmask the identity of a U.S. citizen recording during FISA surveillance.

“I’ll often see an intelligence report from NSA that will say, U.S. person number one, U.S. person number two, U.S. person number three and there’s no further identification on the document,” Comey responded.

Earlier that day, Director of National Security Mike Roger told Gowdy that 20 people within the NSA had the power to identify U.S. citizens recorded under FISA. But when Gowdy asked Comey how many people in the FBI could do this, he said, “I don’t know for sure as I sit here.”

Finally, when Comey was reminded that leaking information as a felony and was pressed to identify who knew the name of the U.S. citizen (particularly Clapper), the FBI director dodged the question. As he also did when he was asked whether President Obama was briefed on any calls.

“I’m not gonna get into either that particular case that matter, or any conversations I had with the president. So I can’t answer that,” he said.