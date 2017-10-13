Bucs Gerald McCoy Sends A Threatening Warning Of What Will Happen If Players Are Forced To Stand For Anthem

In an interview on ESPN NFL Reporter Adam Schefter’s podcast, Know Them From Adam, Buccaneers defensive lineman Gerald McCoy said what he believes will be the reaction of the players, if the NFL tells them that they must stand for the anthem.

“I don’t think guys are gonna like it. I think it’s gonna be an uproar if that is to happen because you’re basically taking away a constitutional right to freedom of speech. If guys wanna have a, I guess you would call it a peaceful protest, I don’t think it’s right to take that away.” said McCoy

Making a ceremony in which players respect and honor our country and flag mandatory would create an uproar?

An interesting point that McCoy brings up is that the perception amongst a lot of these players and protesters, is that as long as the protest is “peaceful” that it’s okay to participate in, which is not the case. If all the NFL players stripped down and wrote political messages on their bodies on live TV, that would technically be peaceful, but it’s far from an appropriate protest.

A “peaceful” protest is a fine line and a debatable point also. Is a protest peaceful if you know that it could evoke a non-peaceful response? It takes two to tango. If one side of an argument is prodding the other endlessly and finally a breaking point is reached and there is an unintended, but violent reaction, is only one side to blame? could you not say that the end result of the protest was not peaceful?

The anthem controversy has been circulating around the NFL for over a year now, and NFL owners lots of fans want nothing more than to put an end to it. The NFL will come up with a solution to the anthem disrespect very soon.