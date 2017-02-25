BRUTAL: Watch This No-Nonsense Judge Slap Obama Voting Welfare Leech With Horrible Wakeup Call [VIDEO]

Florida resident Angel Yulee Adams is the mother to 16 children, from three different fathers. Like many of our citizens on welfare, she does not work. Instead, she sits back and lets American taxpayers pay her family’s bills.

Recently, a judge put an end to that. When the father of Adams’ last child was busted for selling cocaine, she went before Judge Tracy Sheehan in an attempt to receive even more money from the government. Sheehan was less than sympathetic.

Instead of giving her more handouts, the judge told Adams to show gratitude what she is already receiving and stop forcing others to pay her bills. Adams has been given thousands of dollars in welfare, but this doesn’t seem to be satisfactory to her.

“A lot of people have gone way extra miles for you,” Sheehan said. “Do you understand that?”

“No comment, Your Honor,” Adams responded, clearly frustrated.

“Reach out your hand to these people instead of looking a gift horse in the mouth and asking for more, more, more,” Sheehan continued.

