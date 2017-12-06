BRUTAL: Pelosi Doesn’t Consider California Republicans As “People”, Tells Them They “Don’t Belong Here”

Nancy Pelosi really crossed a line with a recent tweet that implies that those who don’t vote with her and her fellow democrats on the new tax bill are somehow less of people for it. Maybe they are just people with differing political and fiscal views, could that be possible?

Democrats seem to think that there is one “right” way to do everything, one set of liberal societal rules, and everybody who disagrees is dumb, conservative, right winged, ignorant, racist and so on. The fact is however that America was built upon the idea of disagreeing, debating and coming up with the best solution, so to say that if you don’t vote with me means you are wrong and you don’t belong here is ridiculous and a very anti-American sentiment.

The Pelosi Tweet read: “I want every single California Republican to understand this. Your ideology doesn’t come first. Your party doesn’t come first. The PEOPLE come first. If you fail to recognize that, you don’t belong here.”

Mrs. Pelosi, let me please direct you to your own tweet for a moment, because there is something you need to understand. Your ideology doesn’t come first, it doesn’t matter how badly you personally want something to pass, it’s about the PEOPLE. Your party doesn’t come first, so just because the democrats oppose this bill, doesn’t make that the right idea. The objective of the Tax bill is to give the people what they want, and that is a less complicated Tax bill, one that you can understand without having a finance degree, one every American can understand.

Nanci Pelosi is so out of touch with the average American that she has no idea what they see when they look at the Tax rules, basically a wall of text that they have somebody else explain to them.