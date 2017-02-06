Brokaw Stuns Nation After Stabbing Dems In The Back ‘Rage Is Not A Policy’

This week, former NBC “Nightly News” anchor Tom Brokaw betrayed his Democratic fans in order to deliver a refreshing piece of his mind.

“A lot of young people come up to me and say, ‘I’m just outraged by what’s going on,” Brokaw began. “I say, ‘Rage is not a policy.’ That’s my advice to them.”

“You’ve got to figure out what you want to do,” he continued. “For example, there’s going to be a big pushback about Judge Gorsuch from the Democrats. They’re going to make that one of the testing places for them. The fact is, this man has a very distinct background in the judicial world. He has a doctorate from Oxford.”

“I have friends in the federal judiciary that don’t agree with his philosophy but say there is not a better judge in the federal circuit right now,” he continued. “So why pick that as a fight because who are you going to get next and what issues are you going to raise given the reality of where the Democrats are at this moment?”

He went on to discuss the broken Democratic party.

“Democrats have a lot of reconstruction to do of their own party and that’s what they ought to be thinking about and that’s what they should be getting—they ought to be out in the middle of America saying, ‘what do we need to know from you?’ rather than sitting in Washington, reelecting Nancy Pelosi after they lost the House three different times.”

